TELUS International India introduces TELUS International University; partners with several Indian educational institutions.

TELUS International India has introduced the TELUS International University (TIU) initiative, aimed at supporting its team members and their families in pursuing their educational aspirations at prominent institutions in the region. The programme aims to offer a distinctive partnership model that includes employee subsidies and discounted courses. TIU claims to provide an extensive range of in-person and virtual courses for personal and professional development, covering various subjects like artificial intelligence, cyber security, product leadership and strategy, HR analytics and business management, according to an official release.

“Access to learning and development is top of mind for our team members, and we are proud to be able to support them through various educational programmes, including TELUS International University. Since launching the programme, we’ve also received a lot of interest, not just from our team members, but from their loved ones as well,” Rajiv M.Dhand, regional vice-president, TELUS International Asia-Pacific and Africa, said.

TIU has formed partnerships with renowned institutions like Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning Institute, AnalytixLabs, UPES, Edvancer, Edology, the Shankar Mahadevan Academy, Inlingua New Delhi, Institute of Product Leadership, and several others, all across India. These collaborations aim to offer access to nearly 100 courses, enabling team members and their families to obtain professional or vocational certificates from these educational institutes upon successful completion, the release mentioned.

To accommodate the busy work schedules of participants, TIU claims to provide flexible learning options, including both virtual and on-site classes. Recognising the importance of continuous learning, TELUS International India has also recently launched the TIU digital library, available to cater to on-site, hybrid, and remote workstyles. The library boasts an extensive collection of over 500 books in four different languages, with ongoing additions to enhance the learning experience for its team, it added.