Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2020 to be declared soon! How to download marksheet for class 11,12

TS inter results 2020 date, Manabadi: Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) Results 2020 will be declared soon! In end to the wait of lakhs of students, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce TS inter 1st year results 2020 and TS inter 2nd year results 2020 this week. TS inter 1st year results 2020 will be for class XI and TS inter 2nd year results 2020 is for class XII. Candidates can check TS inter 1st year results 2020 and TS inter 2nd year results 2020 at manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE Telangana board officials have already submitted the report of TS inter results 2020 to the state government, as per reports.

In 2019, TSBIE declared the TS inter results 2020 for both Class 11 and Class 12 on April 18. Last year, a total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the TS Intermediate exam. Out of this 59.8 per cent secured pass marks in the TS inter 1st year (class 11). For the TS inter 2nd year and 65 per cent were adjudged as pass. According to the media reports, around 9.65 lakh students have appeared in the TS intermediate exam this year, the media reports say.

How to check TS inter results 2020:

1. First, you need to go to the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Secondly, once you visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, you will find a result link on the home page. You need to click on the available result link for your relevant course — Vocational and General.

3. Subsequently, you need to submit your credentials and log in

4. After that, the TS inter results 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Finally, once the result is displayed, you need to download the results. Students must take its print out for future reference.