Telangana TSBIE 2020: Hall tickets for inter, first, second year released – check how to download

Out of the total of 9,65,839 students appearing in the exam, 4.80 lakh will be for first year, while 4.85 lakh will appear for the second year. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad on Friday released the admit card for Intermediate Public Theory Examination (IPE). Students may download their admit cards from official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The exams which will begin from March 4, will go till March 18. Across 1,330 exam centres, the TS Inter IPE first and second-year examinations will start from 8:45 am and continue till noon. There will be one chief superintendent and one departmental officer in each examination centre. The TSBIE has appointed close to 25,550 invigilators.

Students may note that it is compulsory to carry the admit card along with them at the time of the exam. If any error is found in the TS inter hall ticket, students may contact the admit card at the control room – 040-24600110 from 6 am till 8 pm.

Here’s how students may download their admit card

1 Students may first visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2 After reaching the homepage, students may click on the link showing ‘Hall Tickets Download’.

3 Now, students may select the class they are appearing for.

4 Next, they may log in using credentials.

5 After this, the admit card will appear.

6 Students may now download their admit card

7 They may keep it safe for future use.

Students are required to carry their pen, ball pen, etc., alongside the hall ticket. They will not be permitted to carry mobile phones, written material or printed material, calculators, pager or any electronic gadget in the examination hall. They must also reach the exam hall on or before the time of the start of the exam.

They are required to get at least 35 per cent marks in Part-I English, part-II second language and also in group subjects for 500 marks in the first year.