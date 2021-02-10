  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telangana TS SSC exam dates 2021: Timetable released; check all important details

February 10, 2021 12:08 PM

The Telangana School Education Department has rolled out the time table for its Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in the state.

Students can also download and print this timetable by visiting the official website. (Representational image)

TS SSC exam 2021: The Telangana School Education Department has rolled out the time table for its Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in the state. The exams will be conducted from May 17 and the first paper will be a language one. The exam timings, according to the board, have been kept from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The exams will be concluded on May 26 with a vocational exam.

As the academic year for students was hit by Covid-19 pandemic, the pattern of the paper to be conducted this year has been changed. Earlier, there used to be 11 papers but now the students will be appearing for six papers for six subjects. The new pattern will have a merged version of each subject instead of two papers, which means that the paper 1 and paper 2 of first language, mathematics, English, social studies and general science (physics and biology) shall be merged into a single paper.

The paper is expected to carry 80 marks and will be having more optional questions as compared to previously held examinations. Earlier, the exam time was kept for two hours and 45 minutes, however, this has also been increased by half an hour. Therefore, the time for completing the exam will now be three hours 15 minutes.

Check timetable for TS SSC exam 2021

May 17: First language

May 18: Second Language

May 19: English

May 20: Mathematics

May 21: General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biological Science)

May 22: Social Studies

May 24: OSSC Main Language paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 25: OSSC Main Language paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 26: SSC Vocational Course

Students can also download and print this timetable by visiting the official website- www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

