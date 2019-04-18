Telangana TS intermediate results 2019 LIVE: Class 12 results to be declared shortly

Telangana TS intermediate results 2019 LIVE!

Telangana TS intermediate results 2019 LIVE: The wait for class 12th students will finally be over today as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the board examination results today at bie.telangana.gov.in. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board along with a number of other websites to check their results. It is to be noted that apart from checking their results on the website, students can follow various other ways in order to check their board results. The results of both Inter 1st Year and Inter 2nd year will be declared by the board together.

While the Telangana State 1st year examinations were conducted from February 27, 2019, the TS Inter 2nd year exams took place between February 28 and March 18. Check the updates below to know more.