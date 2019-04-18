Telangana TS intermediate results 2019 LIVE: Class 12 results to be declared shortly

Telangana TS intermediate results 2019 LIVE: The wait for class 12th students will finally be over today as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the board examination results today at bie.telangana.gov.in. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board along with a number of other websites to check their results. It is to be noted that apart from checking their results on the website, students can follow various other ways in order to check their board results. The results of both Inter 1st Year and Inter 2nd year will be declared by the board together.
While the Telangana State 1st year examinations were conducted from February 27, 2019, the TS Inter 2nd year exams took place between February 28 and March 18. Check the updates below to know more.
Students who appeared for the Telangana State board examination can visit the following websites to check their results-
1. bie.telangana.gov.in2. results.cgg.gov.in3. indiaresults.com4. examresults.net5. results.gov.in
For TS Intermediate First Year exam:-GENERAL results – SMS – TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263VOCATIONAL results – SMS – TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263
For TS Intermediate Second Year exam:-GENERAL results – SMS – TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263VOCATIONAL results – SMS – TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results-
Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board at bie.telangana.gov.in / othersStep 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year results’Step 3: Now enter the required informationStep 4: Press submitStep 5: Your result will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Check your scores and then save the same for future
The Telangana State board results will be declared today, ie. April 18, 2019, at 5 PM on the official website of the board at bie.telangana.gov.in. Along with this, students can visit various other websites also to check their results.
Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) students need to note that the board is expected to release the Class 12th Board results today on the official website. So stay tuned for more update.