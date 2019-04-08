Telangana TS Inter results 2019: When, where and how to check 1st, 2nd Year scores

Telangana TS Inter results 2019!

Telangana TS Inter results 2019: The wait for the students in Telangana State will soon be over as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to declare the TS Inter Result 2019 for 1st and 2nd-year exams soon. Students who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of the state board at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in to check their results as soon as the board examination scores have been released. The 1st and 2nd-year examination were conducted from February 28 to March 19, 2019. The TS Inter Result was declared on April 13 last year, whereas in 2017, it was declared on April 16. So, candidates can expect the declaration this week.

Telangana TS Inter results 2019: When to check-

Students who appeared for the Telangana State Board examination for 1st and 2nd year need to note that the results are likely to be declared on the website by mid-April. So candidates can visit the website the week to kow more about the announcement of the results.

Telangana TS Inter results 2019: Where to check-

Students who appeared for the Telangana State board examination can visit the following websites to check their results-

1. bie.telangana.gov.in

2. results.cgg.gov.in

3. indiaresults.com

4. examresults.net

5. results.gov.in

Telangana TS Inter results 2019: How to scores via SMS-

For TS Intermediate First Year exam:-

GENERAL results – SMS – TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL results – SMS – TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

For TS Intermediate Second Year exam:-

GENERAL results – SMS – TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL results – SMS – TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter results 2019: How to scores on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board at bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepgae, click on the link that says ‘TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year results’

Step 3: Now enter the required information

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your scores and then save the same for future

Telangana TS Inter results 2019: More about the board-

Established in 2014 under the Telangana State Government, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is situated at Nampally in Hyderabad. It is responsible for organising and managing all the Intermediate level exams including 12th standard exams.