Telangana TS EdCET Results 2022 out, Check Manabadi EDCET Rank Card at edcet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana EdCET Results 2022 (OUT): Telangana TS EdCET Results 2022 finally have been released. Candidates awaiting for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 result can download their rank cards from the website. The link to the TS EDCET Results have been hosted at of edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 was conducted on July 26 in three sessions by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Earlier, the TS EDCET Preliminary answer keys were released on July 30, 2022. Now, the board has released the final results online along with TS EdCET 2022 Rank Cards. Candidates can download the TS EdCET result, rank card followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to download TS EDCET Result 2022?

Go to the official website – edcet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, the candidates are required to click on the link that reads ‘TS EDCET Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the rank card downloading link. Now, Enter your credentials and click on ‘submit’ button. TS EDCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download TS EDCET Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to download their rank cards for future reference. No further requests in response to the results will be accepted. This exam was conducted for admission to B.Ed. courses in various colleges of Telangana.

TS Ed.CET –2022 Results: Qualifying Marks

Candidates should note that qualifying marks in the entrance test for all the candidates (other than SC/ ST) shall be 25% of the aggregate marks (i.e, rounded off to 38 marks). However, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the category of SC/ST for ranking. However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST communities shall secure the minimum qualifying marks of 25% marks in Ed.CET to claim a seat under NCC/Sports and Games/Physically Handicapped/Children of Armed Personnel quota.