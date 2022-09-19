Telangana TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 out at tsecet.nic.in, registrations for second & final seat allotment to close on Sept 25

Telangana TS ECET seat allotment result 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the results for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 phase 1. Those who have been selected in the phase 1 round can make payment online on or before September 22. The registration process for the second and final phase has been started which will be available till September 25.

The exam authority has released the college-wise seat allotment list on its website. All shortlisted candidates can download Telangana TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 by using their results, and password on the login page. After checking their results, shortlisted candidates are required to submit the tuition fee and do self-reporting through the official website. The facility for Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website will be available till 22 September.

TS ECET seat allotment for Phase 2 (Final)

On the other side, all those who missed appearing in phase 1, can submit online Basic Information, Processing Fee till Sept 25. The Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates will be held on Sept 26.

Candidates registering for phase 2 will have to pay the online application fee of Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST) and Rs. 1200/- (for others) through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking.

It is to be noted that the provisional Final Phase allotment of seats will be placed on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on September 29.

Who is eligible for appearing in the TS ECET Final Phase?

The eligible candidates can attend for Certificate Verification and exercise options in the Final Phase, if they have not attended earlier and can exercise options. It should be noted that the candidates who have participated in First Phase Counselling can exercise options using their old password, and Login ID.

When will the admissions guideline be released?

The candidates should note that the spot admission guidelines to B.E./B.Tech/B Pharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into the second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on September 30.

What are the important dates for TS ECET 2022 Final Phase?

Online application for Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking – Sept 25

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates – Sept 26

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification- Sept 25 to 27

Freezing of options – Sept 27

Provisional Allotment of Seats – Sept 29

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website- Sept 29 to October 7

Reporting at the allotted College – Sept 30 to Oct 10

What are the documents required to produce at the time of certification verification for TS ECET 2022 Final Phase?

Candidates will have to produce all original certificates and 2 sets of Xerox copies of the following documents.

TSECET -2022 Rank Card.

TSECET -2022 Hall Ticket.

Aadhar Card.

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.

Diploma / Degree Memorandum of marks.

Diploma / Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.

Intermediate or its equivalent.

Study Certificate from VI to Diploma [9th Class to Degree in case of B.Sc (Mathematics), IV to Diploma in case of candidates studied in Statewide Institutions].

Transfer Certificate (T.C).

Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2022 by the competent authority, if applicable.

EWS Income Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2022-23, if applicable.

Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable.

Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination.

Residence Certificate or Employer Certificate

Miniority Certificate, if applicable.