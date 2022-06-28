Telangana to construct educational hub in Gajwel constituency

The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 126.28 crore for an educational hub in Gajwel constituency. The constituency is represented by Chief Minister of the state, K Chandrashekar Rao.

The hub being executed by the Telangana State Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) would hold classes from six to post graduation in English medium on a single campus, an official release said on Monday.

According to officials, two separate educational hubs for boys and girls were built in Gajwel on 40 acres and 20 acres respectively. Along with classrooms, dining halls, libraries and laboratories have been set up with the highest standards, officials said. The total built-up area would be 4.59 lakh square feet, it said.

In addition, an auditorium with a capacity of 1,200 students has also been constructed. The State government has announced plans to build similar educational hubs in some other districts too, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.

