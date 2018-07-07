Telangana SSC supplementary results 2018: TS SSC 10th supply scores declared at manabadi.com, bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana state SSC supplementary exams were conducted from June 4 to June 19. Over one lakh students had appeared for Telangana Class 10 examination conducted from March 15 to April 2, 2018.

Telangana SSC supplementary results 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, declared the TS SSC Supply results today on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can also check the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 supply results on manabadi.com. The Telangana state SSC supplementary exams were conducted from June 4 to June 19. Over one lakh students had appeared for Telangana Class 10 examination conducted from March 15 to April 2, 2018.

A total of 5.34 lakh students had managed to clear TS SSC exams this year. The overall pass percentage was 83.78%. Girls outnumbered boys with 85.14 pass percentage while that for boys was 82.46. Among districts, Jagtial scored highest pass percentage while Adilabad got the lowest. A total of 21 schools that got zero pass percentage. BC Welfare Schools emerged with the best results in the state with pass percentage of 96.18 per cent. Last year, TS SSC result was declared on May 3 by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State. A total of 5,33,701 candidates had appeared in the examination. The overall passing percentage stood at 84.15%.

How to check Telangana SSC supplementary results 2018: