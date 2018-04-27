Telangana SSC Results 2018: Class 10th scores out at bse.telangana.gov.in; check toppers list and pass percentage

Telangana SSC Results 2018: The student who had appeared for TS SSC 2018 can now check their results by visiting the web portal.

Telangana SSC Results 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has declared the Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on Friday i.e., 27 April 2018. The results are out on its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. This year, over 5 lakh students had appeared for the exam, out of which 5.34 lakh students managed to clear the papers. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 83.78 percent. We will update the toppers list as soon as the names are made official. Girls have outnumbered boys with 85.14 pass percentage for girls. The pass percentage for boys is 82.46%. A total of 21 schools got zero pass percentage. BC Welfare Schools have emerged with the best results in the state with a pass percentage of 96.18 per cent. Private schools are fifth in terms of pass percentage. Among districts, Jagtial has scored highest pass percentage while Adilabad is at the lowest.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducted the exams from March 15 to April 2. The examinations were started at 9:30 am and concluded by 12:45 pm.

The student who had appeared for TS SSC 2018 can now check their results by visiting the web portal. They can also register on the form available on the website. Those individuals who will register their name, email id, mobile number, class and roll number will get the results on their phone. The results will also be available on third party websites manabadi.com, results.cgg.gov.in, indiaresults.com and passorfail.in. Check out this year’s topper and the passing percentage of students this year:

Name of the board: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE)

Name of the exam: Telangana SSC Class 10

Official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

• Total number of students appeared: Around 6 lakh

• Total students cleared passed: 5.34 lakh

• Overall pass percentage: 83.78

• Number of Students with First Division:

• Number of Students with Second Division:

• Number of Students with Third Division:

Telangana SSC Results 2018: How to download

In case you appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting for the result, follow the steps below to download your scores:

Step 1- Log on to the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2- Under the ‘Student Services’ section on the left panel, click on ‘Results’

Step 3- Click on the SSC board result link

Step 4- Enter the required details to access your SSC marks

Step 5- A new page will appear

Step 6- Check your score

Step 7- Download and keep it for future purpose