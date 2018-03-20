Telangana SSC Public Examination 2018: Official says English Paper-I ‘leak’ a case of malpractice; two invigilators removed, case registered

Several officials including two invigilators have been suspended following the incident. (Photo: IE)

Telangana SSC Public Examination 2018: The allegedly leaked English paper-I of Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination went viral on Monday moments after the examination began across various centres in the state. Reports said that the photo of the question paper was allegedly taken by one of the invigilators and sent across WhatsApp, following which it went viral.

Several officials including two invigilators have been suspended following the incident. Dr. R. Surender Reddy, Commissioner & Director of School Education of Telangana, confirmed the incident, though he preferred to term it as a case of “malpractice” instead of a leak. Reddy said that while the SSC Public Examination was conducted peacefully yesterday, two cases of malpractices and two impersonation cases were booked. The matter relates to March 19, when two incidents of malpractices took place in the Adilabad and Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana.

The official further informed FinancialExpress.com that one invigilator was found to be directly involved in the malpractice. The accused had taken a photo of the question paper of English Paper-I at the ZPSS Tadihadapanoor Examination Centre Nornoor (M) in Adilabad district. The Chief Superintendent, Departmental Officer, Additional departmental Officer of the center and invigilator concerned have been suspended, he said.

Reddy adds that “at the ZP High School (Girls), Marikal Examination Center in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, it was found that one outsider had jumped over the compound wall and reached the window where the student was sitting and taken the photocopy of the Question paper of English Paper-I.” He adds, that all the examination staff at the center have been relieved from the duties. A police case has also been registered against all culprits involved in the issue.

The Commissioner of School Education further states that the above cases fall under “malpractice” and should not be considered a leak of the question paper. In addition to the number of people being suspended, one invigilator in the ZP High School, Nutankal-A center in Suryapet district has also been suspended, while one invigilator from the ZP High School, Nutankal-B center has been relieved due to dereliction of duty.