Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 Big Update: TS Inter result releasing on tsbie.cgg.gov.in — here’s how to check Manabadi results

Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 Big Update: Telangana Board School Education is going to announce Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations or class 10 Results tomorrow, 30 June 2022. All those who appeared in the Telangana SSC Class 10th Exam 2022 will be able to check their scores online at the official website of bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

According to media reports, the results for Telangana SSC 10th will be announced at Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Road No 25, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad- 500033 at 11.30 am on 30 June 2022. The results will be declared at a press conference by Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. After which, the students will be able to check Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022. All students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website about the results.

Telangana SSC examinations were held from May 23 to June 1, 2022 across the state. The exams were conducted in offline mode after two year followed by all covid norms issued by state and central government. Earlier, the board had announced IPE 1st and 2nd-year results.

Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022: Other Ways to Download Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022

Students will be able to download Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 by visiting the given links.

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

How and Where to Download Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022?



1. Students are required to visit the official website of bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

2. Navigate the link of Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 flashing on homepage.

3. Then, a login page of Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

4. Students are now required to enter their roll numbers, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button.

5. The Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 will be displayed.

6. Download and take a printout of Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022.

7. Students are advised to save the file for future reference.