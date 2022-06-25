Telangana PGCET, ED CET 2022: Last date to apply for entrance to PG courses in engineering, architecture and B.Ed extended till July 30

TS PGCET, ED CET 2022: The deadline for the applications for the upcoming Telangana State Higher Education Council’s (TSCHE) various entrance examinations, such as the TS PGECET and the TS ED CET, has been extended to June 30, 2022. Those who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of the tsche.ac.in. The initial deadline was June 26 and June 15 respectively.

The objective of the TS PGCET 2022 is to provide candidates with the opportunity to take admission in various post-graduate courses in engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and technology.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from July 16 to 18. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from July 29 to August 1 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The admit card will be released on July 20.

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500 whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other candidates.

The Telangana State Ed. CET will be conducted for candidates who wish to take admission in the two-year regular course in B.Ed at the various colleges offering the course in the state. Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has partnered with Osmania University to conduct the entrance exam. The exams will be conducted on July 26 and July 27

To apply for the various entrance examinations, TS ED CET and the TS PGCET, candidates can visit the official website of TSCHE. They can also click on the registration link provided on the homepage. After clicking on the link, the candidates will be taken to the application form. They can then pay the application fee by clicking on the submit button and download the application form for future reference.