Telangana minister launches three AI projects at IIIT Hyderabad – here’s how they may become game changers

With an aim to make technology reach the common man and help solve problems at the ground level, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, has launched three projects at IIIT Hyderabad. These projects are iRaste, Bodhyaan and Microlabs. Earlier in 2020, the state government set up INAI – Applied Artificial Intelligence Research Centre in Hyderabad in collaboration with Intel India, IIT Hyderabad and Public Health Foundation of India. This centre was set up to solve the country’s population-scale challenges in sectors like healthcare and smart mobility.

The centre, with this collaboration, aims to create population scale datasets, encourage high-impact applied research, advance AI, develop technology through IP generation and foster entrepreneurship. The minister took part in the event to launch the projects at IIIT, Gachibowli under the INAI – Applied Artificial Intelligence Research Center.

Significance of these three projects and how they will be useful for development purposes in the future:

iRASTE: The project will play an important role in moving beyond traditional approaches on Road Safety with the help of artificial intelligence. It is for the first time that artificial intelligence will perform as a force multiplier and help in transforming Road Safety Engineering.

Bodhyaan: It is a Mobility Car Data Platform. This platform will consist of a number of platforms which include , LIDARs, night-vision cameras, multiple sensor cameras RADARs. This includes computational power in order to process the real-time data on vehicles.

MicroLabs: This technology is based on speed, scale, sensitivity as well as sample cost, which helps in bringing out genomic surveillance on communicable diseases to the Point of Care (POC). It has been set up at the IIIT Hyderabad.

Apart from the minister, among others who were present on the occasion include Intel lndia Country Head Nivruti, Emerging Technologies Director Rama Devi.