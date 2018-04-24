Telangana IPASE 2018: TSBIE to conduct supplementary exams; check date and time

Telangana IPASE 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana State (TSBIE) will begin Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) from May 14, 2018. (PTI)

Telangana IPASE 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana State (TSBIE) will begin Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) from May 14, 2018. These exams are followed up by the declaration of TS inter 1st year and 2nd year results that were announced on 13 April. The examinations of Telangana IPASE for 1st year and 2nd year inter students will begin on the same day. The exams will be held in two different sessions. More details are as follows:

Name of the board: Board of Intermediate Education Telangana State (TSBIE)

Name of the exam: Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)

Official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana IPASE 2018 supplementary exams: Date and Time

• Ethics and Human Values Examination

Date – May 29

Time – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

• Environmental Education Examination

Date – May 30

Time – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

• Practical examinations

Date – From May 24 to May 28

Time –

Morning session – 9:00 am-12:00 pm

Afternoon session – 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

TS inter 1st year and 2nd year results

The board had declared the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year results on April 13.

Pass percentage of first-year students

Girls: 69%

Boys: 55.66%

Pass percentage of second-year students

Girls: 73.25 per cent

Boys: 61 per cent

Overall pass percentage

1st year students: 62.35 per cent

2nd year students: 67.24 per cent