Telangana IPASE 2018: TSBIE to conduct supplementary exams; check date and time

Telangana IPASE 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana State (TSBIE) will begin Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) from May 14, 2018. These exams are followed up by the declaration of TS inter 1st year and 2nd year results that were announced on 13 April. The examinations of Telangana IPASE for 1st year and 2nd year inter students will begin on the same day. The exams will be held in two different sessions. More details are as follows:
Name of the board: Board of Intermediate Education Telangana State (TSBIE)
Name of the exam: Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)
Official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Telangana IPASE 2018 supplementary exams: Date and Time
• Ethics and Human Values Examination
Date – May 29
Time – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
• Environmental Education Examination
Date – May 30
Time – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
• Practical examinations
Date – From May 24 to May 28
Time –
Morning session – 9:00 am-12:00 pm
Afternoon session – 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
TS inter 1st year and 2nd year results
The board had declared the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year results on April 13.
Pass percentage of first-year students
Girls: 69%
Boys: 55.66%
Pass percentage of second-year students
Girls: 73.25 per cent
Boys: 61 per cent
Overall pass percentage
1st year students: 62.35 per cent
2nd year students: 67.24 per cent