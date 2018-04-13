​​ ​
Telangana intermediate results 2018: Girls outshine boys – Check pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year

Girls outshone boys in the Intermediate examinations in Telangana, results of which were declared today. The pass percentage of Intermediate second year and first year was 67.06 and 62.73 respectively. The results were announced by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari.

Girls outshone boys in the Intermediate examinations in Telangana, results of which were declared today. The pass percentage of Intermediate second year and first year was 67.06 and 62.73 respectively. The results were announced by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari. The pass percentage of Intermediate second year girls and boys was 72.70 and 60.99 respectively, a state government release said.

The pass percentage of Intermediate first year girls and boys was 68.85 and 56.36 respectively, it said. The government residential educational institutions have achieved very good results, it said adding the results of private colleges had declined. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the successful students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC (backward classes) residential educational institutions, Telangana social welfare residential educational institutions society and Telangana tribal welfare residential educational institutions society for achieving good results, a release from his office said.

