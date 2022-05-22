Telangana govt to take up Delhi school model, says chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telengana to adapt Delhi school model in the southern state, would soon send a team of officers for coordination. K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Chief Minister (CM), Telangana stated that his galong with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, visited a Delhi government school in the national capital where officials briefed the CM on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government.

“The process of turning into job providers rather than job seekers is very good. This is very necessary for our country with such a large population. We would implement the Delhi model of schools in Telangana as well,” Rao said, praising Delhi’s public education system.

Rao and his party leaders were welcomed by Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in the Moti Bagh area and given a tour of the school.

The delegation visited classrooms, labs and the students’ playing area among other facilities.

Later, a statement issued by the Delhi government quoted Rao stating that the Kejriwal government’s policies in healthcare and education were genuinely outstanding, and citizens of Delhi were ‘truly fortunate’ to be receiving such spectacular services.

“This should be implemented all over India. If the kind of governance offered by the Kejriwal government in Delhi takes place all over the country, India will progress like never before. This kind of development is not seen usually in India,” the statement quoted KCR as saying.

“We heartily welcome him (KCR) and his MPs who have come to see a Delhi government school. He showed keen interest and asked about each detail of the school. It is good to see his deep interest in education,” the Delhi chief minister told reporters.

“We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools,” Kejriwal told Rao.

Telangana MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy and Venkatesh Netha were also present during the visit.

Later, the Telangana chief minister visited a Mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur in the national capital.

“The central government should not simply formulate a national education policy and impose it on everyone. They should keep in mind that we are a federal democracy, the Constitution clearly says that India is a Union of States, and take everyone along in order to formulate a successful policy,” Rao said on the central government’s national education policy. “If it goes ahead without any consultation with the states, there are bound to be differences and obstacles in the future,” he further added in the statement issued by the Delhi government.

Rao is in Delhi as part of his week-long nation tour to attend national-level political and social programmes.

Last month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited government schools in Delhi and had praised the city government’s efforts in improving education standards.

With inputs from PTI.

