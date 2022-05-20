Telangana govt signs MoU with King’s College London for higher education in pharma sector

The Telangana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King’s College London in connection with the proposed Pharma University at Hyderabad Pharma City.

The MoU sets out a joint intention between King’s College and the Telangana government to explore the development of higher educational provision within the Pharma City and would involve collaborative research projects, staff and student exchanges, as well as curriculum development and upskilling.

The MoU was signed in the presence of state Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, who is currently camping in the UK.

The partnership fostered between King’s college and Telangana would help support the vision of Pharma City, of which the creation of a life sciences higher education provision forms a key element – drawing together innovation, research and development and excellence.

At the signing ceremony, Rama Rao said, “Spread across 19,000 acres, Hyderabad Pharma City would be the world’s largest pharma cluster and the establishment of a Life Sciences and Pharma University is an integral part of the Pharma City vision. With Telangana’s life sciences ecosystem estimated at $50 billionn, combined with King’s College London’s world leading expertise in research and training, I’m hopeful that this collaboration will deliver mutually beneficial partnerships for both Telangana and the United Kingdom,” professor Shitij Kapur, president and principal of King’s College London said.

“This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to develop higher education provision in Telangana with a focus on areas with current global significance and in which King’s has world leading expertise, including technology and health care,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Punjab govt to distribute free uniform to 15.49 lakh government school students