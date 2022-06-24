Telangana govt decides to form common recruitment board for State Universities

The Telangana government has decided to constitute a common board for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts in universities, barring medical varsities, in the State. A government order (GO) was issued to the effect.

According to the GO, to bring uniformity and to carry out expeditious recruitment and also to examine several issues, the government constituted a State-level committee (to make recommendations).

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, in its report, has recommended to assign the process of recruitment either to the Telangana State Public Service Commission or to a separate board to be established for the purpose, it added.

The State government accepted the recommendation of the committee and decided to constitute the common board, it said.

The board would comprise chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, secretary to Higher Education Department, secretary of Finance Department and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education.

At present, 15 State universities are functioning in Telangana, other than medical universities and the recruitment is being made by the universities itself with prior approval of the State government.

With inputs from PTI.

