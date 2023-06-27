Telangana governor urges focus on making universities global education hubs

Telangana is making strides in economic development and the education sector needs furthermore efforts to realise, Tamilisai Soundararajan, governor, Telangana, said while addressing the third Conference of Vice Chancellors of Telangana Universities. “Our goal of meeting not only the national standards but the global ones too. It is also disheartening to know the status of some of the universities in NIRF ranking, particularly when the state is making strides in economic development, the education sector needs furthermore efforts to realise our goal of meeting not only the national standards and also the global standards,” she said.

She recommended that the vice chancellors prioritise the establishment of essential facilities such as restrooms, classrooms, libraries, and hostels in colleges and universities. During the conference held at Raj Bhavan, the Governor also unveiled the commemorative item of Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University. Subsequently, she inaugurated a digital library that houses books related to SCERT Telangana, IIT-JEE and NEET, Computer Science and Engineering, Medical Science and Healthcare, and Career Development and Recruitment (UPSC, RRB, SSC, IBPS) to benefit the students.

The vice chancellors delivered comprehensive presentations on various academic aspects, including the advancements in academics, NRIF (National Research and Innovation Foundation), NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), G-20, Y-20, Youth Red Cross, academic social responsibility, the adoption of tribal villages by universities, and the introduction of innovative courses to cater to market demands and facilitate placements, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

While expressing appreciation for the vice chancellors’ endeavours in enhancing the universities, the governor also attentively listened to their concerns regarding the challenges they face in filling vacancies for lecturers and professors.

With inputs from ANI.