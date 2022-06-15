Telangana government to prioritize medical education, MBBS seats to go up to 5,240

Telangana has prioritised the expansion of medical education to meet the medical needs of people, the state government has said. “As part of this, the government established the Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University in Warangal,” it said.

The number of MBBS seats in the state has been raised to 1,649 in 2021 from 700 in 2014 and the number is expected to go up to 5,240 after establishing a medical college in every district.

It further added that the number of postgraduate medical seats has increased from 531 in 2014 to 967 by 2021. The number of super specialty seats rose from 82 in 2014 to 153 by 2021. The number of PG and super specialty seats will go up to 2,500 and 1,000 respectively in future.

According to the statement, throughout the state, 21 government hospitals offer CT scan services and Cath Labs were set up in Hyderabad as well as Khammam, Warangal and Adilabad to perform heart surgeries.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led regime has increased the per-bed expenditure from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 to improve sanitation management in government hospitals while dietary charges for general patients have been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per day.

With inputs from PTI.

