Telangana government partners with British Council for a student study programme in UK

The Telangana government and the British Council have partnered for a student study programme at the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom (UK).

According to an official release, the residential short-term certificate programme in the UK is for 15 meritorious students from the state, under the Scholarships for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme by GREAT for Government of Telangana. The initiative aims to provide exposure and skills to talented young students who have limited means to access or experience international education.

As a part of this initiative, 15 undergraduate level students along with two faculty members from Telangana will be hosted by the University of Glasgow in March and April 2023 for a two-week short-term certified course on ‘How to be More Rational: Critical Thinking, Logic and Reasoning’. The short course aims to help in developing academic and research skills of the students and will allow them to gain inter-disciplinary knowledge through new pedagogical methods. The activity further aims to enable students to impact their own local community, institutions and future workplaces through their learning.

“Our objective is to make the State of Telangana the centre of cutting-edge knowledge by forging international collaboration. Our partnership with the British Council will help in achieving this goal,” Navin Mittal, IAS, commissioner of collegiate, Technical and Intermediate Education, said.

The opportunity was extended to students pursuing their graduation from higher education institutions in Telangana and were selected based on their merit. The programme will be funded by the GREAT campaign by the British Council and will cover the course fees, accommodation and other expenses for the students while in UK, the release said. Meanwhile, the travel and visa costs for all students and faculty will be borne by the state government, it added.

Furthermore, in a reciprocal arrangement, the Telangana government will reserve five masters scholarships for study in UK universities as part of their Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme in the state, the release mentioned.