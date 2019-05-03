Telangana BJP president calls off indefinite fast over Intermediate results fiasco

By: |
Hyderabad | Published: May 3, 2019 2:01:32 PM

About 9.74 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exam in March this year.

K Laxman , bjp, telanganaK Laxman

BJP president in Telangana K Laxman Friday called off his five-day-long indefinite fast, seeking justice for Intermediate students in view of alleged goof-up in declaration of results, following an appeal made by the party leadership.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir offered fruit juice to Laxman at the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao told reporters.

Laxman was shifted to the NIMS by police, hours after he launched the indefinite fast outside the state BJP headquarters here on April 29. He continued his fast in the hospital.

BJP President Amit Shah spoke to Laxman, Rao said.

“You have started the indefinite fast to intensify the stir among people. Henceforth, the whole party would take the stir forward. Keeping your health in view and the warnings by doctors, you should reconsider (your fast),” Rao quoted Shah as having told Laxman over phone and also through Ahir.

Laxman called off his indefinite fast after Ahir put forth the party’s as well as the Centre’s view on the issue, Rao said.

BJP has decided to intensify the agitation in Telangana on the issue, the BJP leader said.

Laxman started his fast with demands, including sacking education minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, suspension of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary, judicial inquiry into the whole episode and paying compensation to families of students who allegedly committed suicide, upset with the result.

BJP staged a state-wide bandh on the issue on Thursday.

About 9.74 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exam in March this year and 3.28 lakh of them have failed, according to official sources.

The BJP has claimed that 25 students killed themselves since the declaration of results on April 18.

The alleged bungling by BIE in the announcement of results led to widespread protests by students, their parents, student organisations and political parties.

Some students and their parents claimed that they secured poor marks despite being merit students.

Errors like not displaying practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students and bubbling error in some OMR sheets by examiners, along with mistakes of other nature, have come to the fore since the announcement of results.

A three-member committee, appointed by the state government to look into the issue, has pointed out certain shortcomings in conducting the exam and suggested remedial measuresa

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Telangana BJP president calls off indefinite fast over Intermediate results fiasco
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition