TechShots collaborates with VESIT to develop AI tool for IT decision-makers

Techshots, a subsidiary of Messy Desk Media, a new-age information platform for IT community and Mumbai-based Engineering college, Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Technology (VESIT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to predict buying patterns of enterprise Information Technology decision-makers in India

As per the agreement, VESIT’s Department of Computer Engineering will work closely with the product and editorial team of TechShots to develop the tool in a span of a year. VESIT will also create tools to summarise and paraphrase content for Techshots.

The tool will help the enterprise IT market, having a transaction of around $100 million per year in India, to move faster by adding intelligence to buying and selling decisions in the sector.

“The procurement process in the enterprise IT domain is lengthy and time consuming. The AI-powered tool is being developed with the aim to make the process seamless and more efficient. Reduction in the procurement of new products and solutions will have a cumulative effect and will help the enterprises fast-track their business goals while improving customer experience,” Akhilesh Shukla, CEO, founder, Messy Desk Media, said.

The project would be spearheaded by Nupur Giri, head, Department of Computer Engineering, VESIT, and will be mentored by Gresha Bhatia, deputy head of the Department, and Abha Tewari, assistant professor.

Messy Desk Media, the parent company of Techshots, will be funding and providing industry expertise for the development of the new-age tools. The start-up runs the B2B enterprise IT commerce platform TechShots, with over 30,000 downloads among the IT community in India. The two-year-old bootstrapped start-up, is independently valued at around USD1.2 million.

