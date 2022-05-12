Tech Mahindra partners with Nuvepro to build project-ready Workforce in Cloud Technologies

Nuvepro and Tech Mahindra has partnered to build project-ready workforce in cloud technologies. The ‘Projects’ would make the associates project-ready from day one. Nuvepro Hands-On Labs offer a production-like environment where associates would be able to upskill and reskill to enhance their digital skills through a mentor-driven approach.

As a part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra’s associates would get a hands-on learning experience by solving real-world challenges through curated projects.

“We believe that this collaboration will help build a future-ready workforce and empower learners by training them to be job-ready from day one. Nuvepro and Tech Mahindra would work together to support learners, enhance their employability, and make them better prepared for the future,” Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro, said.

This partnership aims to further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s focus on reskilling and upskilling of the workforce in cloud technologies, in sync with current and future industry requirements. Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive business transformation.

“At Tech Mahindra, we are focused on supporting the digital transformation journey of our customers across the globe by providing relevant solutions powered by emerging technologies such as cloud. In all this, our tech talent serves as a pillar of support. With our partnership with Nuvepro, we are looking to further strengthen the base by investing in niche skills to build a future-ready talent ecosystem,” Harshvendra Soin, Global chief people officer and head of marketing, Tech Mahindra said.

