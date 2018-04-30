Tech giant Google ties up with CBSE – How students can check results on search engine’s platform

The statement said Google had worked closely with CBSE to “ensure that the data is handled securely and used solely for the purpose of showing the results on Google, and only for the duration that this feature is live”.

Tech giant Google today said it has collaborated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow students check their results on its platform. “Starting today with the JEE Main exam results, the CBSE is enabling students to look up exam results directly on the Google Search page,” Google said in a statement. This will help students quickly, securely, and seamlessly locate their exam score on their smartphone or desktop, it added. The statement said Google had worked closely with CBSE to “ensure that the data is handled securely and used solely for the purpose of showing the results on Google, and only for the duration that this feature is live”.

Besides, Google has also introduced additional features making it easier for students to see information like test dates, registration dates, important links, and other key information right within Google Search when they search for exams like GATE, SSC CGL, CAT and others.

With over 260 million students enrolled in more than 1.5 million schools across India, Google believes having reliable, seamless, and safe access to education-related information is crucial, Google Search Product Manager Shilpa Agrawal said. “We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform,” said Rama Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer at CBSE.