Tech enthusiast develops ‘Shiksha’, a teaching robot for children

A tech enthusiast in Sirsi, Karnataka has developed ‘Shiksha’, a humanoid robot that can teach children up to class four, according to an official statement. The model is developed by Akshay Mashelkar, a post-graduate in physics with specialisation in electronics, the statement said. “The model is ready but it has not been deployed anywhere officially. ‘Shiksha’ can be a useful learning tool for students up to class four,” Mashelkar said.

Mashelkar said that the idea to develop ‘Shiksha’ occurred to him during the covid induced lockdown when students stayed glued to mobile phones or computers for lessons online.

“People wanted an interactive tool instead of taking lessons online in a boring way where no fun is involved. Fun in learning makes the classroom lively and grasping lessons becomes easy. That’s the reason I thought of this robot,” Mashelkar said.

According to Mashelkar, children were not exposed to enough technology in the classroom and he aims to introduce more technological concepts that he believes will transform the learning process. The ‘Shiksha’ robot is the first of these concepts, the statement mentioned.

“This is not like a highly advanced technological robot because my basic intention was to make it affordable for students in rural areas where it can be supplied,” Mashelkar said.



With inputs from PTI.