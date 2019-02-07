Tech & Education: Microsoft India sharpens focus on the North East

The Sikkim government will integrate Microsoft’s IT courseware and content in the state board curriculum for grades 6 to 10.

Microsoft has been working closely with several state governments in India to support their digital infrastructure, enhance their citizen services and drive efficiencies in their administrative and governance operations. The American IT major is deploying niche technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing solutions to transform services in different areas including education, agriculture and healthcare.

Recently, the Redmond, Washington headquartered firm announced plans to increase investments in the eight North Eastern states of the country. The company said that it will focus on the education sector; enhancing transportation and utilities; and enabling better citizen services in the North East by harnessing the power of AI and cloud technologies.

Also read| ICAI Exam Result Date 2018: CA IPCC November results to be declared soon at icaiexam.icai.org

As part of its commitment to partner the region in its transformation, Microsoft signed an MoU with the government of Sikkim to revamp the educational system in the state. Under the MoU, Microsoft will support Sikkim to build new-age tech capacity among students and faculty in government schools in the state. This will include integration of IT content in the state board curriculum to build student capacity; whole school reform through the Microsoft Innovative Schools Program; building teacher capacity through the Microsoft Educator Network and Innovative Educator Program; enhancing digital literacy and digital citizenship.

Manish Prakash, general manager – Public Sector, Microsoft India, said, “E-governance is the best way to get the benefits of technology to all the residents of North East India. We believe the next step of growth will be to leverage the power of the cloud, artificial intelligence, IoT and data; and are very keen to partner with the North East on this journey.”

The Sikkim government will integrate Microsoft’s IT courseware and content in the state board curriculum for grades 6 to 10. The company will also train 100 master trainers on the curriculum at the State Council for Research and Training (SCERT)/labs nominated by the the government. Microsoft will adopt two schools identified and nominated by the government to train their teachers and students on Microsoft’s curriculum on creative coding and gaming through apps, robotics, entrepreneurship and tools for collaboration, creativity and communication. The training will be imparted through conduct workshops at these schools as well as online webinars to equip them with technology skills to counter real life challenges.

Microsoft will train a batch of 20 district education officers (DEO) and Principals of the government schools nominated by the state government on Microsoft Digital Literacy Curriculum & Certification who will go on to further train officials of other schools within their district. Microsoft shall share an online platform to undertake a digital literacy certification after successful completion of the course. The digital literacy content will be available in both online and offline modes free of cost.

Microsoft is the only provider of services across all three clouds in the country – private, public and hybrid cloud— and was the first global public cloud service provider to be accredited by the ministry of electronics and information technology.