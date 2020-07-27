Tech crucial for law students also

The survey findings showcase how lawyers see the practice of law changing in India over the next decade.

For lawyers, a top skill required in the near future would be one of anticipating client needs (81%), followed by tech proficiency (74%), commercial awareness (71%) and time management (57%), according to the survey ‘Decoding the Next-Gen Legal Professional’ by the BML Munjal University (BMU) School of Law, and Vahura, a legal consulting firm.

The survey brings to the fore that the legal profession is in the midst of significant transformation. The survey findings showcase how lawyers see the practice of law changing in India over the next decade. A whopping 90% of all respondents say that the proliferation of digital and technology will be the most significant change that the sector will witness. Among other significant changes that the sector will witness, 64% of respondents cite increased competitiveness among law firms, while 49% cite the growth in in-house legal resources by companies.

Sunil Kant Munjal, chancellor, BMU, said, “Law schools will play a critical role in developing lawyers who are equipped with the skills and attitudes essential for modern legal practice. BMU seeks to transform education across disciplines by studying how sectors are evolving, and integrating this knowledge within the curriculum.”