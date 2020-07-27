Tech crucial for law students also

By: |
Published: July 27, 2020 2:00 AM

A whopping 90% of all respondents say that the proliferation of digital and technology will be the most significant change that the sector will witness.

The survey findings showcase how lawyers see the practice of law changing in India over the next decade. The survey findings showcase how lawyers see the practice of law changing in India over the next decade.

For lawyers, a top skill required in the near future would be one of anticipating client needs (81%), followed by tech proficiency (74%), commercial awareness (71%) and time management (57%), according to the survey ‘Decoding the Next-Gen Legal Professional’ by the BML Munjal University (BMU) School of Law, and Vahura, a legal consulting firm.

The survey brings to the fore that the legal profession is in the midst of significant transformation. The survey findings showcase how lawyers see the practice of law changing in India over the next decade. A whopping 90% of all respondents say that the proliferation of digital and technology will be the most significant change that the sector will witness. Among other significant changes that the sector will witness, 64% of respondents cite increased competitiveness among law firms, while 49% cite the growth in in-house legal resources by companies.

Related News

Sunil Kant Munjal, chancellor, BMU, said, “Law schools will play a critical role in developing lawyers who are equipped with the skills and attitudes essential for modern legal practice. BMU seeks to transform education across disciplines by studying how sectors are evolving, and integrating this knowledge within the curriculum.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Tech crucial for law students also
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Research has helped us build a distinct identity: Jamia Hamdard VC
2Madhya Pradesh Class 12th result 2020 date: MP Board to declare class 12 result tomorrow; details here
3When will Uttarakhand Board release class 10, 12 board examination results? Find out here