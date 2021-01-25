Tech can minimise cheating during online exams: Learning Spiral

A major hurdle faced during online exams, therefore, is cheating.

Many examinations have turned online due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but a recent survey has found that a lot of students paraphrase from the internet and from books without footnoting, and some also copy nearly word-to-word without citation.

A major hurdle faced during online exams, therefore, is cheating. Learning Spiral, its MD Manish Mohta says, uses technologies such as remote proctoring, secure browsing, remote candidate authentication, data encryption during transit, and so on, to avoid that. “Using these technologies, drastic minimisation in online cheating was observed,” Mohta adds.

“We conducted a survey on online cheating and found that 73% of students cheat during online exams, but this rate was minimised to a mere 13% after using advanced technologies. We wish to achieve more, and provide better solutions.”