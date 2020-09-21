Tech boost: SvaKatha to hold digital fashion show

With 3D technology and software getting better, the fashion industry is on the verge of an upgrade.

This is can pave the right way for the badly-hit fashion industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. SvaKatha, a fashion technology start-up incubated at IIT Gandhinagar, has created India’s first 3D fashion show that can help fashion brands and designers become more sustainable.

Due to Covid-19, fashion companies are facing challenges in making their brand sustainable as conducting fashion shows and photo-shoots of new launches is essential. But due to a decline in retail sales, many companies are facing financial crises. Photo-shoots are becoming costlier and require too many resources.

With 3D technology and software getting better, the fashion industry is on the verge of an upgrade. In the coming days, consumer shop will change, the product display will change, and the fashion show will change. SvaKatha says it is developing better methods and procedures to develop cloth in 3D and the way it is presented in the digital world.

How is this 3D fashion show different?

The most challenging part for 3D virtual fashion design is achieving the realistic fabric rendering and replicating the physical properties of the fabric feel and fall. The details in the fabric texture and garment silhouettes that SvaKatha has achieved, it says, is of global standards and no such detailed work has been created so far in any other fashion show.

“The garments and models of such fashion shows that are created even outside India do not take into account the physical properties of the fabric like its fall and texture,” it adds.

It says that a virtual fashion show does not need actual sampling and production of garments, thereby eliminating the need for resources like pattern making, fabric production and stitching, while reducing the timeline of a concept collection and its presentation. “This will help designers and product teams as well as buyers/retailers to make decisions well in advance. Currently, fashion brands work for months to present their new collections to their buyers on a road-show. Virtual fashion shows and 3D designs can help replace the roadshows where sampling can be done virtually and production can be initiated based on the buyer response,” SvaKatha added.

Fashion, design and art are all about imagination. The virtual fashion show gives fashion artists, designers and brands new dimensions to work and communicate their stories with their customers in a much more efficient way.

Moreover, virtual design allows designers to test a concept without actual sampling and it can be highly sustainable. “A fashion show is very crucial for a fashion designer and brand to present its concept and ideas. Till now, fashion shows were centralised around a few fashion events and big design houses. SvaKatha wishes to democratise the fashion show similar to what social media did to content. Every designer can now create a fashion show of their own or team up with fellow designers and put up a fashion show.