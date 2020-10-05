Tech AvantGarde certifies 3,100 teachers

As it is important for teachers to get a degree in teaching to be a qualified teacher, TAG said it’s important to be recognised as a digital teacher holding the MIE certificate. (Representational image: IE)

As many as 3,173 teachers got recognised as Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) digital classroom teachers after passing a test by Tech Avant-Garde (TAG), an edtech company and a global training partner of Microsoft in Education. As part of the Knowledge L’avenir Conclave (KLC) webinar series, which started on Teacher’s Day 2020, and will continue till November 2020, 300 teachers trained nearly 5,000 teachers (in the last few days) from across the country. The first assessment test was held on September 28.

As it is important for teachers to get a degree in teaching to be a qualified teacher, TAG said it’s important to be recognised as a digital teacher holding the MIE certificate.

Ali Sait, CEO of Tech Avant-Garde, said, “If teachers are not digitally skilled, our formal education will collapse and it will have a serious impact on our human capital.”

Going forward, TAG-Microsoft will deploy tech-driven ideas such as Skype in Classroom and virtual field trips instead of the traditional ‘chalk and talk’ model. As home schools become the new normal, cognitive learning, mixed reality, immersive learning, IoT and AR-VR will eventually reach students at home.