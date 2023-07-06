TeamLease unveils ‘Digivarsity’, an AI-driven work-integrated degree platform.

TeamLease ed-tech, has launched Digivarsity, a tech-first platform that aims to integrate academic learning with real-world experience for higher education learners. The platform aims to revolutionise higher education in India and empower students with the workplace skills along with academic knowledge necessary for long-term career success. Digivarsity has partnered with India’s 10 various universities and over 150 leading employers to offer innovative work-linked degree programmes, bridging the gap between education and employment, according to an official release.

Digivarsity strives to empower students in making informed decisions regarding their education while simultaneously providing them with valuable work experience alongside their college studies. It serves as a tangible realisation of the vision for the future of higher education in India, as envisioned by NEP 2020 (National Education Policy 2020), the release mentioned.

The company has also partnered with several PSUs for furthering the cause and reach of these Work Integrated Degree Programmes; Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT-WR), CSC Academy, Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AMTRON), government of Telangana, APSCHE (AP State Council of Higher Education) are some of the PSUs who have partnered with the company, it added.

“Digivarsity is set to herald a transformational change in the higher education landscape in India. Over the next five years, we will invest Rs 100 crore to scale the platform and reach over 10 lakh students. We recognise that the skills demanded by employers today can be best acquired at situated learning environments in partnership with employers. The goal is to equip students with the skills demanded by the job market and shape the future workforce,” Shantanu Rooj, founder, CEO, TeamLease ed-tech, said.

Furthermore, Digivarsity claims to have partnered with over 10 universities and over 150 employers, including multinational corporations, national brands, and local companies. It aims to offer diverse educational programmes, including campus-based, distance learning, and online courses. The platform is set to expand further, with plans to onboard more universities and expects to reach 3,000 to 5,000 participating employers in the next two years, the release stated.

“Every student enrolling to the work-integrated degree programmes of the partnering universities shall be provided with an on-job internship/apprenticeship opportunity with an employer. The student shall hence graduate with real-world work experience and shall have significant advantage over college freshers who have no experience. Moreover, every learner shall also get a monthly stipend to support his education and other costs, thus enabling the vision of ‘Earn while you Learn’,” Neeti Sharma, president, co-founder, TeamLease ed-tech, said.

In addition, employers have pledged 25 crores in sponsorships for the current academic year, which will be awarded to deserving students based on merit. These scholarships cover a range of programme fees, from 10% to 100%, providing significant financial assistance to learners. Digivarsity is now accessible to students across India, as per the release.