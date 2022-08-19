TeamLease partners with Croma to offer a degree-linked apprentice programme

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship (TLDA) of TeamLease Services has announced partnership with Croma, Infiniti Retail Limited to equip candidates with both domain competencies and behavioral skill sets, as per the industry’s requirements, an official statement said. Under the partnership the company aims to offer degree apprenticeships aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As a part of the collaboration, TeamLease aims to offer a degree-linked apprentice programme that will enable students to undergo work-integrated programmes to continually build new skills. According to the statement, through the programme, candidates can receive additional credits and earn a stipend.

The statement further added that the degree apprenticeship program has been curated in accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and will provide candidates with a combination of academic and work-based learning.

“In the past few years, apprenticeship programs have not only helped organisations build a pipeline of skilled talent but have also acted as a catalyst to address the employability gap that the industry faces and now with degree apprenticeship one can fulfill India’s goal of higher productivity and improved per capita income,” Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta, business head, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said.

He further added that such partnerships will augment the industry- academia partnership and the adoption of apprenticeship embedded degrees in the country, as more candidates and employers experience the value that apprenticeships deliver. According to him, the partnership programme aims to build a sustainable as well as productive talent supply chain.

“This partnership will play a vital role in fostering talent for the retail industry and, more specifically, in giving candidates the chance to enhance their skills,” Joe Chacko, CHRO, Croma, Infiniti Retail Limited, said.

Furthermore, the statement added that the three year BBA Retail embedded apprenticeship is open to class 12, graduates and diploma pass out students.

