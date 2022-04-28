TeamLease EdTech collaborates with universities, launches apprenticeship embedded degree programme

The company is aiming to partner with multiple universities over the course of the year for such programmes, Rooj added.

TeamLease EdTech has announced a partnership with Usha Martin University, Ranchi, Himalayan University, Itanagar, Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok, Mangalayatan University, Aligarh and Mangalayatan University, Jabalpur to launch apprenticeship embedded degree programmes.

As part of the partnership, TeamLease EdTech has created a structured course for the students which will enable them to pursue a graduation degree along with job training through apprenticeships.

“It is encouraging to see that more universities and HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) are coming forward to launch apprenticeship embedded degrees. Apprenticeships are instrumental in addressing the financial burden in learning which adversely affects the gross enrolment ratio in Indian higher education,” Shantanu Rooj, CEO and Founder, TeamLease EdTech said.

The company is aiming to partner with multiple universities over the course of the year for such programmes, Rooj added.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Avantor Foundation aims to enable an environment of learning for students with STEM programming