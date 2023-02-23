TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship and GAN Global join hands to address skill crisis

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, Degree Apprenticeship programme from house of TeamLease Services Limited, has announced its partnership with Swiss based Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN Global), to scale the adoption of degree apprenticeships/work based learning in India. With this partnership, TeamLease and GAN aims to scale degree apprenticeships adoption in the country, an official release said.

The association further aims to build on the premise of the prowess of apprenticeships to address employability gaps and create a robust pipeline of skilled talent for the industry.

“Our partnership with GAN Global, a network that shares our vision of creating an inclusive and skilled workforce, through apprenticeships, is a step in the direction of upskilling the youth. It will help us to boost the adoption of degree apprenticeship in India, bridge the gap between education and skilling, and empower the youth with the right domain skills and industry knowledge, leveraging their global experience,” Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder, executive director, TeamLease Services, said.

Furthermore, with the aspiration to scale up to 10 million apprentices in 10 years, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship is working towards paving the way for the next generation to continually equip them with the required skillsets and help them get into the workforce. “This partnership will not only help in creating a skilled workforce but will also contribute to the economic growth of the country, and enhance the employability of the youth,” the release noted.