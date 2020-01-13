Team building is not just art, it’s science too

The leader needs to build a positive and healthy relationship by increasing the team’s trust in him/her.

By Sanjiv Marwah

A group of individuals, all working towards a common goal, is a ‘team’. Most team members usually have similar interests, thought processes, attitudes, perceptions and likings; the team leader has to direct these into a common objective.

In the modern era, delivering quality at all times requires continuous improvement in efficiency and productivity of the human resources involved. This is done by hiring talented people and investing in their professional development by providing opportunities for growth. The management style of a leader involves not just completing tasks, but also driving results. So, what can improve team performance?

Right composition: Team members need to be chosen carefully. A small team can make faster decisions because of little friction. In a small team, every individual’s opinion can be heard, leaving a positive influence on team bonding. Due importance should be given to include people with different types of skills and abilities.

Team dynamics: A team should be such that all members share the same vision and are equally motivated towards achieving the predefined goals. Effective and high-quality communication is the key in boosting team dynamics, which, in turn, helps producing positive results.

Beyond pull-and-push: The leader must know how to create enthusiasm in the team, which will help members be more focused. Inspiration plays a vital role in achieving goals and objectives.

Trust: The leader needs to build a positive and healthy relationship by increasing the team’s trust in him/her.

The author is director, JK Business School, Gurgaon