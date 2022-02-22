Teachmint to start ‘TeachBharat’: An initiative to digitise over 10,000 schools

According to the UNICEF, the Indian schooling system is one of the largest in the world and caters to over 250 million students.

On Tuesday, education infrastructure start-up Teachmint will launch an initiative called ‘TeachBharat’ under which it aims to digitise over 10,000 schools in India for free. “It’s a social initiative,” Mihir Gupta, CEO & co-founder of Teachmint told FE. “The aim is to democratise education by ensuring that children across all economic backgrounds get access to teachers and equal learning opportunities.”

Teachmint will partner with NGOs, corporates and social welfare organisations to identify schools that are in need for this grassroots digitisation.

“With this, we aim at enabling over 2 lakh teachers who, in turn, can empower over 50 lakh children by breaking geographical barriers and ensuring continuous learning,” Gupta added.

Under TeachBharat, the start-up will enable end-to-end digitisation of the identified schools through its ‘Teachmint For Institute’ platform. TeachBharat will enable institutions to not only be able to take virtual classes, but also help them create a hybrid teaching set-up, including:

—Integration of live classes with lifetime access to class recordings;

—Automating operations such as attendance, reminders, assignment sharing, test creation and evaluation to boost efficiency;

—Integration of remote as well as in-person students in a single environment;

—Unlimited access to practice questions across subjects and grades;

—Mobile-first teaching infrastructure to boost access and ease of use.

To commence the initiative, Teachmint has already partnered with the administration in Punjab as well as Karnataka to power close to 1,000 government schools. In addition to government partnerships, Teachmint is aiming at partnering with NGOs, social welfare institutions and corporates with the conviction that a collaborative approach will create an ecosystem that will benefit the most vulnerable groups.

According to the UNICEF, the Indian schooling system is one of the largest in the world and caters to over 250 million students. But not every child has access to continuous learning at all times, due to a multitude of reasons. The Covid-19 pandemic, while it led to swift adoption of online learning, also exposed the digital divide in education, with those who weren’t able to afford devices or stable internet connection losing out on learning. “With TeachBharat, our vision is to help every child have access to a teacher and, subsequently, learning opportunities that help them unlock their highest potential,” Gupta said.