Teachmint rolls out NEP 2020 aligned course to upskill school teachers across India

Creator of the Integrated School Platform, Teachmint has announced the launch of an online course on Modern Teaching Strategies for a 21st Century Teacher. The course has been launched in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for continuous professional development (CPD) for educators.

According to an official release, this seven hour long course is split into four live webinar classes across a thirty day period. The sessions, developed with OrangeSlates, will combine modern learning strategies and insights into the student psyche, empowering teachers with the skills and knowledge to personalize learning and improve student learning outcomes. Each class will cover a wide range of topics like how to implement experiential learning and utilizing effective learning strategies based on cognitive approaches such as metacognition, schema theory, and cognitive load theory.

“The acquisition of twenty-first century competencies and skills is essential for teachers and school leaders. As the imperative for the professional growth of teachers and other stakeholders has gained significant prominence, we have rolled-out this upskilling programme developed in alignment with CPD as per NEP 2020. Through this offering, we want to empower educators with access to some of the most effective teaching techniques and other advancements in education from the very best in the industry,” Divyansh Bordia, co-founder, chief operating officer, Teachmint, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that all teachers will be awarded certificates on completion. Some of the topics this course will cover include:

Courses Topics Covered Integrating 21st Century Skills Into Classroom Practice Analyze current methodologies

Implement effective teaching strategies

Create action plans to incorporate into teaching practice NEP Aligned Experiential Learning Review the opportunities & challenges of incorporating experiential learning into teaching

Leverage technology to enhance student learning

Develop an action plan to implement experiential learning in the classroom Effective Learning Strategies from Cognitive Approach Explore cognitive learning theory

Work on strategies to help students acquire and retain knowledge

Develop action plan to implement cognitive strategies with students in the classroom Tech Integration for Teaching: A Teacher’s Toolkit and AI Explore SAMR approach of technology selection

Assess various technology tools for teaching and learning

Design and implement technology-enhanced lessons

Explore different AI-powered educational tools

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn