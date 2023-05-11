scorecardresearch
Teachmint partners with NPCL to digitise government schools in Greater Noida

TeachBharat aims to empower learners and educators in the Greater Noida region.

Written by FE Education
The Indian schooling system is one of the largest in the world with over 250 million students enrolled.

TeachBharat, a social initiative by Teachmint, and Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) announced a joint partnership to digitise 10 government schools in Greater Noida. Through this partnership, Teachmint and NPCL want to democratise education and create high-quality learning environments that empower educators to make learners future-ready, an official release said. 

“Through TeachBharat, we aim to empower learners and educators in the Greater Noida region. Since our inception, we have been focused on building educational infrastructure to empower teachers and students and simplify education with digital classrooms. We believe digitizing our education ecosystem is the key to democratize quality education at-scale,” Mihir Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teachmint.

The Indian schooling system is one of the largest in the world with over 250 million students enrolled, Meghna Dosi, head, BE&CR, CSR – NPCL, pointed. "Helping educators personalize learning for every single student and developing future-ready skills is more important now than ever, so we plan to prepare them for a digital-first future," he added.

With this, TeachBharat will enable schools to take virtual classes and create a hybrid teaching setup to help them maximize reach and impact, including:

  • Integration of remote as well as in-person students in a single environment
  • Live classes with lifetime access to class recordings
  • Automating operations to boost efficiency
  • Unlimited access to practice questions across subjects and grades
  • Mobile-first teaching infrastructure to boost access and ease of use

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 15:56 IST

