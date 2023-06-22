Teachmint partners with Google Cloud to develop its integrated school platform

Teachmint, creator of the Integrated School Platform, has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to use its’ flexible, scalable cloud platform to develop, deploy and run the Teachmint Integrated School Platform. The collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies to provide a transformative educational experience for teachers, students, and educational institutions.

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to bring together the expertise and resources of Google Cloud and Teachmint to develop an innovative platform that will change how schools operate. By leveraging Google Cloud’s robust infrastructure, Teachmint will leverage advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, as it continues to scale its state-of-the-art ISP. Additionally, Google Cloud’s security measures and data protection protocols will be implemented to ensure the privacy and security of student, educator and school data.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform education delivery. By harnessing the power of technology and advanced analytics, we aim to empower educators and learners, enabling them to achieve more and transform the way education is delivered,” Payoj Jain, co-founder, Chief Product Officer, Teachmint, said.

Teachmint’s Integrated School Platform helps in streamlining administrative tasks and access valuable insights for better decision-making through a series of features designed to facilitate seamless collaboration.

“We believe this integrated school platform has the potential to transform education in India and around the world, making education more accessible and engaging for all,” Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India, said.