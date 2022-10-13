Teachmint collaborates with OrangeSlates to upskill school teachers across India

Edtech platform Teachmint has announced a partnership with OrangeSlates, an educator upskilling platform, to enable dedicated and consistent upskilling of schoolteachers across India, according to an official statement. As a part of the partnership, different courses will be available on Teachmint’s Integrated School Platform for all its school partners, enabling educators to learn, train and upskill conveniently.

As per the statement, courses include use of digital tools such as Microsoft Word, managing special education needs, Bringing Experiential Learning to Classrooms, Gamifying Assessments, Interpersonal Skills and among others.

“With our partnership with OrangeSlates and the addition of teacher upskilling courses, we have further expanded our school digitisation offerings. Teacher training is an integral part of building high-performance schools, as highlighted in NEP 2020,” Divyansh Bordia, COO, co-founder, Teachmint, said.

“Two things that make any institution great are its People & Processes. For schools that means firstly, it’s academic and operational systems and secondly, its teachers,” Sindu Aven, COO, co-founder, OrangeSlates, said.

Also Read: Transgenders entitled to special quota in psychiatry nursing courses, rules Madras High Court

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn