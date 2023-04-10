Teachmint onboards Anandh Mahalingam as senior vice president

Ed-tech startup Teachmint has announced the appointment of Anandh Mahalingam as Senior Vice President (SVP) to lead the company’s Engineering function and oversee digitization of schools. Mahalingam comes with over two decades of tech leadership experience across organizations such as Freshworks, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, among others and has a proven track record of driving SaaS-led innovations to solve customer challenges, an official release said.

As per the release, in his new role Mahalingam is expected to further Teachmint’s efforts towards building the infrastructure for education by continuing to deepen their SaaS platform and creating delightful customer experiences.

“Mahalingam’S journey, demonstrated capabilities and experience in expanding tech organisations makes him a great addition to our organization as we move to the next stage in our journey of expanding and scaling our offerings.” Mihir Gupta, co-founder, CEO, Teachmint, said.

Furthermore, commenting on his appointment Mahalingam added “Teachmint’s mission to aid schools through tech and digitization is impressive and I believe this is one industry where the benefits of technology have not fully been realised. I look forward to working with the leadership and the team of talented engineers to drive the kind of innovation this sector has not seen before and truly leave a life-long impact.”

Teachmint has strengthened its top leadership with the appointment of tenured experts, having recently also announced the appointment of Sanjay Radhakrishnan as the Head of Strategy and Excellence.