Teachmint launches the Teachmint Changemakers Council to drive NEP readiness at-scale

Teachmint, creator of the Integrated School Platform (ISP), has announced the establishment of the Teachmint Changemakers Council. The council will provide broad guidelines as Teachmint continues to scale its Integrated School Platform and introduce newer offerings, an official release said.

The experience of the council would also be leveraged for driving larger school communities on discussions related to school matters and to make educators and learners National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 ready.

The council will comprise four members, namely Fr. Sebastian James – education and vice principal, St Xavier’s Collegiate School, Rakesh Joshi – regional director schools, Apeejay Education Society, Farooq Ahmad Wasil – chief executive officer, Goldline Education and Sarvesh Srinivasan – director, GEAR Innovative International School.

Furthermore, the council will have quarterly meetings and a dedicated focus on technology, people, process, and policy for schools aiming to drive innovation.

By collaborating closely with educators, policymakers, and stakeholders, Teachmint aims to create a comprehensive approach that incorporates the best educational practices into the ISP, empowers learners, educators and paves the way for a brighter future, the release added.

“We believe that collaboration and innovation are essential to transform the education ecosystem. Through the Teachmint Changemakers Council, we will harness the collective expertise of education professionals on a long-term basis and drive transformative learning experiences. Together with our council members, we aim to shape the future by leveraging technology, fostering inclusivity, and empowering educators and learners to thrive in the digital age,” Sanjay Radhakrishnan, head, Strategy and Excellence, Teachmint, said.

In addition, Teachmint is also exploring setting up a Strategic Advisory Committee of education leaders across policy and experience in large scale learning systems deployment. This will empower Teachmint to enable a transformation and facilitate NEP readiness in the education ecosystem at scale, the release said.