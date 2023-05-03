Teachmint launches ‘Changemakers’  to recognise innovators in India's K-12 education system.

Teachmint, the developer of the Integrated School Platform, has introduced Changemakers, a nationwide programme in India that acknowledges leaders in the K-12 education system. Its aim is to celebrate individuals who have introduced innovative practices, set new benchmarks in education, and paved the way for others to follow. Teachmint claims that Changemakers is the first initiative in the Indian K-12 ecosystem that focuses on the growth and accomplishments of principals, administrators, and school leaders at all levels, according to an official release.

“Principals, administrative heads, and school management are the foundation of the Indian K-12 education ecosystem, enabling holistic student development. Teachmint Changemakers is a tribute to K-12 educators who work relentlessly to transform education. Their stories are expected to inspire the next generation of educators to create future-ready schools and enable better learning outcomes for all,” Payoj Jain, chief product officer, Teachmint, said.

Teachmint’s objective with Changemakers is to create a vast collection of narratives showcasing how educators have transformed the learning experience by integrating visionary leadership, personalised learning methodologies, technology, and other innovative practices, the release mentioned.

This is Teachmint’s second notable programme recognising the contributions of educators in the Indian K-12 ecosystem. The company previously launched the “Teacher of the Year” awards in August 2021, which were the first awards in India that recognized the achievements and growth of teachers at all levels, it added.

