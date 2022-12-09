Teachmint launches transport management to ensure a safe commute for students

Teachmint, a school education service provider, has launched Transport Management feature to offer schools complete management of transportation, as per an official statement. As per the statement, the platform aims to enable safe and secure commuting for students. Furthermore, through the platform, the school administrators will be able to access details such as vehicle in and out time, speed analysis, distance covered and special notifications concerning bus maintenance on one single dashboard. “The GPS Integration will also allow parents to access the location of the vehicle in real-time and keep a track of its movement on the defined route,” it said.

According to the statement, the transport management module aims to allow efficient management of the transport logistics, information system and communication with features including live GPS tracking, unique identity to each vehicle, vehicle documentation and reporting, accounting, real-time status updates, and SOS alarm for emergencies.

“Schools are increasingly realizing the benefits of digitization in saving time, reducing costs, and eliminating hassle for their leaders and faculty. We are focused on deepening our product offering and empowering schools,” Payoj Jain, chief product officer, Teachmint, said.

Transport Management joins other features on the platform such as fee management, attendance management, exam planner, admission management, teacher training, it added.

