Teaching Skills Upgrade: 15 crore enrolments in DIKSHA for the courses offered by various states and UTs

Teaching Skills Upgrade: Several online courses through DIKSHA are being offered to develop the skills of the teachers and school heads. NCERT has been offering NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement) courses, Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi told Rajya sabha in a written response on Wednesday.

As per the PIB release, A total of 15 crore enrolments have been done in DIKSHA for the courses offered by various states and UTs, including various centres which include teachers, students, parents, and other stakeholders. out of 15 crores, there are more than 47 lakh teachers who have directly benefitted from NISHTHA and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) courses through DIKSHA Platform.

As of 14 July, There are 2,91,168 e-content, and 6477 QR-coded textbooks available on DIKSHA. Upgrading the website is a continuous process.

NCERT has taken several initiatives in building the skills of educators and empowering them to be digital teachers. NCERT started an online class series focusing to orient teachers, students and other stakeholders on various ICT tools, digital initiatives at the national level, emerging trends in educational technology, cyber safety and security. Till date, Almost 625 live sessions of one hour each have been organised on ICT tools for teaching learning and assessments.

Moreover, online classes are being conducted on the last week of every month on a given day subject to Education Technology (ET) and Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Around 11 such pieces of training have been organized. As the press release read, more than 3 Lakh teachers have benefitted from these training sessions.

State Resource Groups (SRGs) training has been conducted in all 36 States/ UTs to develop the skills of using resources in DIKSHA as well as to develop quality digital content and distribution on DIKSHA. As per data, Around 720 State Resource Persons (SRPs) across 36 States/ UTs were trained. During the year 2020-21, around 770 State Resource Persons (SRPs) were trained through online training in two phases and during 2021-22 around 643 SRPs were trained online training in four phases.