Teachers switching to online tutoring witnessed four times growth in teaching business: Teachmint

Elaborating on the reasons for the growth, the company said teachers are now easily able to digitise their entire teaching businesses, including content delivery, student engagement and administrative workflows.

Teachers who switched to online tutoring from conventional physical classroom set-up have witnessed an average of four times growth in their teaching business in eight weeks of signing up, according to edtech start-up Teachmint.

With over 2.5 lakh teachers on its platform and adding 50,000 new registrations every month, Teachmint said the trend of tutors on the platform scaling their practice has maintained its course even after the pandemic-induced lockdown started to wind down over the last two months.

“Individual teacher growth stories range from a 200 per cent growth to 1,000 per cent growth in student enrollments, with some teachers now adding as many as 1,600 students to their classrooms, clearly underscoring the value educators can derive by switching over to digital platforms,” Teachmint said in a statement.

“A digital presence also means that tutors are now able to take their classroom to any corner of the world and are no longer inhibited by their own geographical location. Another reason for this unprecedented growth can be attributed to the fact that digital classrooms create time and resource efficiency like never before, allowing tutors to cater to a significantly larger number of students,” it added.

Commenting on the trend, Teachmint Co-Founder and CEO Mihir Gupta said face-to-face tutor-led teaching is the mainstay of the Indian education sector, making a strong case for digitisation of tutor services as opposed to content-based self-learning models.

“Digitisation has dissolved boundaries and unlocked opportunities for teachers to scale beyond physical and geographical limits without any capital investment,” he added.

“Now, teachers can focus on their specialty and subject expertise to address a much larger student segment more efficiently and at much lower cost per student,” he said.

As teachers able to achieve scale, they are now also armed with a powerful set of online tools, enabling them to create imaginative and tailored teaching methodologies for their students, thereby providing a more immersive learning experience, Teachmint said.