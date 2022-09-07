Teachers must have a vision of their own to strengthen institutional development, says UGC member

University Grants Commission (UGC) commission member, professor Sushma Yadav lauded the efforts of the teachers in institution and nation building and said that in order to facilitate the quality institutional building process, every teacher must have a vision and mission of their own. Yadav made the remark while speaking at the UGC national level panel discussion on preparing teachers for institutional development.

She further said that the allocation of funds, increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio, pooling of appropriate resources for the development of institution is the responsibility of government and associated agencies but developing and transforming the same into a quality education is a responsibility of academic fraternity or teachers.

As part of Shikshak Parv 2022, UGC is organizing 5-day online panel discussions from September 5 to 9 on various subject themes. Today on day 3 of Shikshak Parv 2022, a panel of eminent academicians deliberated on the theme “Preparing Teachers for Institutional Development”.

Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman welcomed all the members and introduced the panel for the session. The session was chaired by Professor V K Jain, VC, Tezpur University and the panelists for the session were- Professor R.K. Kohli, VC, Amity University, Mohali campus; Professor Sushma Yadav, UGC Commission Member; Professor Parikshat Singh Manhas, Director, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Jammu and Professor M. Krishnan, VC, Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion Professor R.K. Kohli, gave the following suggestions for improving teachers’ contribution in Institutional Development:

• School Education must be strengthened

• There must be Exams on certification for teachers’ appointment

• Orientation courses must be structured with syllabi

• Need to reactivate online diploma programmes on teaching methodology and examination and evaluation.

Professor Parikshat Singh Man has highlighted some of the major role and responsibilities of teachers for Institutional Development. He said that teachers in higher education institutions must inculcate values in their students, provide them with an enabling environment for building collaborations, and inculcate the ability to ideate and also to equip them with the skill sets for the implementation of their ideas. There should not be exclusion of individual vision or aspirations from the vision and aspirations of the institution.

Professor M. Krishnan suggested that curriculum design and content delivery by the teachers should be done in a manner so that students are able to acquire certain skill sets for innovation which should lead to betterment of society and the nation. Professor. D. K. Srivastava, vice chairman, UGC thanked the chairperson of the panel, the panelists and participants from higher education institutions for their active participation in the online session.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, says over 80% govt schools in country worse than junkyards

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn